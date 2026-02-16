Assam Rifles seizes cigarettes worth Rs 2.9 crore in Manipur, two arrested

Assam Rifles personnel intercepted a major cigarette smuggling operation in Manipur's Noney district on February 15, recovering contraband valued at Rs 2.9 crore.

Acting on specific intelligence about cigarette smuggling activities, troops established a mobile vehicle checkpoint on State Highway-06. A vehicle travelling from Churachandpur towards Kangpokpi was stopped and searched during the operation.

The inspection revealed 23 cartons of Gudang Garam cigarettes and 65 cartons of Mond Variance cigarettes concealed in the vehicle, according to the Headquarters Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East).

Two people were arrested in connection with the seizure. Both the confiscated cigarettes and the vehicle have been handed over to authorities for further legal action.

The operation highlights ongoing efforts to curb smuggling networks operating along Manipur's highway routes, which have been used for transporting contraband goods across the state.