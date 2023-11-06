Assam Rifles on November 4 apprehended two persons in the Mata area in Manipur's Churachandpur district recovering 2,424 bottles (Jockey Gold) and 885 bottles (Juntus Beer) from a mini truck at Khuga Dam Check post.

The two individuals along with the seized consignment were handed over to Churachandpur Police Station for further legal proceedings.



Also Read: Manipur: Pray for the Central leaders, stay hopeful, God never fails, Minister Nemcha exhorts IDPs in Kangpokpi

In another instance, Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) launched a search operation in the general area of Ngaljang in Churachandpur's Suangdoh Sub-Division and seized 1,728 bottles of Myanmar-origin Jockey Gold liquor on Sunday.

The seized liquor was handed over to Singhat Police Station for further legal proceedings.