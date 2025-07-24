Assam Rifles seizes illegal liquor worth Rs 1 crore on NH-37 in Manipur

In a significant blow to illegal trade networks, the Assam Rifles foiled a large-scale liquor smuggling attempt on National Highway 37 near Awangkhul during a swift and strategic operation.

Acting on intelligence input, troops of the Assam Rifles intercepted a consignment consisting of 1,430 cases containing over 32,000 bottles and cans of assorted liquor. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth nearly Rs 1 crore in the black market.

The individuals involved in the smuggling operation, along with the seized liquor, were promptly handed over to the Manipur State Police for further legal action.

The Assam Rifles reiterated its firm commitment to curbing illegal activities, especially in sensitive border and conflict-prone areas, and emphasized its ongoing efforts to maintain peace, security, and lawful order in the region.