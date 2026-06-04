Assam Rifles sponsors educational tour for Manipur students to IIT Kharagpur convention

In a significant initiative aimed at youth empowerment and national integration, the Assam Rifles sponsored and facilitated an educational and cultural exposure tour for 13 students and three teachers from Manipur to attend the prestigious SPIC MACAY International Convention at Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

The convention, organised by SPIC MACAY, was held from May 25 to May 31, 2026. The delegation's journey commenced on May 23 with a flagging-off ceremony at Lok Bhavan, attended by the Governor of Manipur.

The delegation comprised five students and one teacher each from ARPS Keithelmanbi and ARPS Mantripukhri, along with three students and one teacher from Manipur University.

During the week-long convention, participants engaged in yoga sessions, workshops and interactive programmes with renowned exponents of Indian classical music, dance and traditional arts. The event provided students with exposure to India's cultural diversity while allowing them to showcase the rich heritage of Manipur on a national platform.

Following their return, a flagging-in ceremony was held at Ashoka Hall in Mantripukhri on June 4. The event was attended by senior Assam Rifles officials, including the Deputy Inspector General (South), the Commander of 9 Sector Assam Rifles and the Commanding Officer of 31 Assam Rifles.

A highlight of the reception was an interaction session between the students and senior officers, during which the participants shared their experiences, including overcoming stage fright, learning new art forms and interacting with students from across the country.

The Assam Rifles leadership commended the students for their enthusiasm and encouraged them to use their experiences to inspire other young people in Manipur. Officials reiterated the force's commitment to supporting educational and developmental opportunities for the youth of the state.

The programme concluded with votes of thanks from students and teachers, marking the successful completion of an initiative aimed at fostering cultural understanding, confidence and leadership among young participants from Manipur.