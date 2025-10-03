Assam Rifles to launch healthcare drive across nine Manipur locations

A major healthcare outreach targeting vulnerable communities in Manipur will kick off on October 5, with Assam Rifles partnering with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to bring free medical services to nine locations across the state. The three-day initiative aims to provide essential healthcare to residents of remote districts and internally displaced persons.

The camp will move across Lilong, Moreh, Chakpikarong, and Sajik on October 5; Tuibong, Pallel, and Joupi on October 6; and Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Sugnu on October 7. A total of 31 medical professionals, including 23 specialist doctors, will provide consultations, screenings, and treatments tailored to local health needs.

Specialists in medicine, gynaecology, orthopaedics, dermatology, paediatrics, ENT, physiology, general medicine, and dentistry will serve the communities, with teams organised to cover specific locations efficiently. The camp underscores Assam Rifles’ and IMA’s commitment to bridging the healthcare gap in underserved areas, offering residents direct access to expert care.

Local communities are encouraged to attend and take advantage of the free services, which aim not only to address urgent medical needs but also to strengthen goodwill and unity across the state.