Assam Rifles uncover new underground outfit Zogam Liberation Front in Manipur; self-styled chief arrested

Assam Rifles has unearthed the existence of a previously unheard-of underground outfit identified as the “Zogam Liberation Front” (ZLF) following the arrest of its self-styled commander during a joint operation in Manipur’s Lamjang Village.

According to reports from the 5th Assam Rifles, the operation was conducted as part of an ongoing drive against anti-social and underground elements operating in the region under the guise of militant organisations.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Vicent Pumzamang Taithul, 41, who was described by security agencies as the self-styled Commander-in-Chief of the ZLF. Officials alleged that he was involved in extortion activities, recruitment of cadres through internally displaced persons (IDP) settlements, and the smuggling of arms and narcotics.

Security officials stated that the operation was launched on May 9 in coordination with Manipur Police, specifically a team from Churachandpur district police. Acting on intelligence inputs regarding the movement of the suspect, the joint team conducted a search and cordon operation in Lamjang village.

According to the Assam Rifles report, the area was cordoned off and a systematic search was carried out at the suspected location. During the operation, the suspect was allegedly found hiding inside a house.

Officials said the individual attempted to flee the scene after noticing the security personnel. However, he was chased and apprehended by the joint team of the 5th Assam Rifles and Churachandpur police.

Further investigation into the activities and network of the alleged underground outfit is underway.