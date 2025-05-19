After a purported photo of a group of "recruits" posing with flags of a militant outfit went viral, the Assam Rifles informed that the force is verifying the same.

In the photograph, a group of men in uniform are seen posing with two flags.

“The authenticity of the photograph is being verified. Based on confirmation, suitable disciplinary action will be initiated against all the defaulters," the Assam Rifles said in a post on X.

The authenticity of the photograph is being verified. Based on confirmation suitable disciplinary action will be initiated against all the defaulters.



Assam Rifles remains committed to maintaining ethos of the force.@HMOIndia @AmitShah @PIBHomeAffairs @Spearcorps @easterncomd… pic.twitter.com/k6NLpLIC3O — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) May 19, 2025

The paramilitary organisation said it remains committed to maintaining the ethos of the force.

Apparently, the flags are of the Zomi Revolutionary Army, a militant organisation.

Referring to the photograph, civil society organisation Meitei Heritage Society said security agencies should be more careful about the integrity of the recruits.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic clashes between Kuki-Zo tribals and Meiteis in Manipur since May 2023.