“Assault on collective dignity”: N Biren Singh condemns racial abuse of Arunachal women in Delhi

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday, February 24, expressed deep shock over the alleged racial abuse of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, calling the incident “an assault on our collective dignity” while demanding swift action against those responsible.



Taking to social media platform X, the former Chief Minister of Manipur said he was “deeply disturbed” by reports that the women were subjected to racial slurs and derogatory remarks in Malviya Nagar. The incident has once again brought to the fore concerns over the safety and dignity of people from the Northeast living in the national capital.



Singh said such behaviour was “completely unacceptable” and had no place in a diverse and democratic country like India. He asserted that racism against any Northeasterner amounted to an attack on the nation’s collective identity and values.



“Racism against any North Easterner is an assault on our collective dignity. I strongly condemn this act and urge the concerned authorities to ensure swift and strict action,” he wrote, underlining the need for accountability.



The reported incident in South Delhi has sparked outrage on social media, with several users demanding strict legal action and stronger safeguards for citizens from the Northeast residing in metropolitan cities. Civil society groups have repeatedly flagged instances of racial profiling and discrimination faced by people from the region in different parts of the country.