At least 162 students from Bihar who were studying in various state colleges and university including Churachandpur Community College in Manipur, are being evacuated from the conflict-hit state on May 9.

The Bihar government has provided special aircraft for the safe evacuation of the students stranded in Manipur.

Meanwhile, several states have already begun evacuation of their students who were studying in different educational institutions of Manipur.

Almost after a week of tension, evacuation process was successfully carried out by Co-ordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), six major valley-based student bodies in association with Kuki Students Organization.

Apart from them, Assam Rifles also provided adequate security convoy for safe passage. After bringing an understanding between various students’ bodies and civil society organizations of Churachandpur with COCOMI and six student bodies of valley, the initiative of evacuation was taken place.

Also read : All stranded 128 Sikkimese students safely evacuated from Manipur, reach Siliguri