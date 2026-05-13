‘Attack on peace itself’: Kuki Inpi Manipur condemns fatal ambush on Church leaders

Kuki Inpi Manipur has strongly condemned the killing of three Kuki-Zo church leaders and civilians in an alleged ambush between Kotzim and Kotlen areas in Manipur, calling the incident a “cowardly and barbaric attack” aimed at derailing peace efforts in the region.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, May 13, the apex body of the Kuki tribes alleged that the ambush was carried out by the ZUF-Kamson faction and VBIGs, leaving three persons dead and five others critically injured.

The deceased were identified as Rev. V. Sitlhou, Rev. Kaigoulen and Pastor Paogoulen. According to the organisation, Rev. Sitlhou had recently participated in a peace mission in Kohima alongside the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum to promote reconciliation and dialogue between the Kuki-Zo and Tangkhul communities.

Kuki Inpi Manipur described the killing of a church leader involved in peacebuilding efforts as “profoundly heartbreaking and enraging,” stating that the attack was a direct assault on the spirit of peace and coexistence.

The organisation claimed that despite repeated provocations and intimidation, the Kuki-Zo community had exercised restraint to prevent further escalation of tensions. It questioned the timing and intent behind the attack, especially at a time when church leaders and civil society groups were attempting to foster mutual understanding between communities.

The group urged the Government of India to immediately launch a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice. It also appealed to civil society organisations, churches and democratic institutions to unequivocally condemn the violence.

Kuki Inpi Manipur further appealed to the Kuki-Zo community to remain united and vigilant during what it described as a painful and difficult period, warning that continued targeted attacks could further damage the already fragile prospects of peace in the state.

The organisation also conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of those injured in the attack.