Authorities, child rights panel forge coordinated action plan to safeguard IDP children in Kakching

A one-day district-level convergence meeting on the “Issues of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Children” was held on January 16 at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Kakching district.

The programme was organised by the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) in collaboration with the Kakching District Administration and the District Child Welfare Committee.

The meeting was attended by MCPCR Chairperson Keisam Pradikumar, Deputy Commissioner Uppuluri Chaitanya (IAS), Superintendent of Police Priyadarshini Laishram (IPS), Additional Deputy Commissioner P Shantikumar Singh, along with sub-divisional officers, sub-divisional police officers, district-level officers and other officials of the district administration.

Addressing the gathering, MCPCR Chairperson Keisam Pradikumar said the primary objective of the Commission is to ensure effective interventions for internally displaced children, with special emphasis on child protection and mental health. He said the Commission has been working actively at the grassroots level and several consultations have already been held in this regard.

Explaining the concept of convergence, Pradikumar said it implies coordinated efforts by different departments and agencies towards a common goal, with officials at various levels working together to ensure the welfare of children affected by displacement.

He lauded the efforts of officials in Kakching district, noting that several positive initiatives have been undertaken in the past. He specifically appreciated the role of the Kakching Child Welfare Committee, stating that the opening of bank accounts for children reflects a strong commitment towards securing their future and supporting their education.

Speaking on the draft State Action Plan for the Protection of IDP Children, Pradikumar said it is a recently prepared document by the Commission that outlines a roadmap to ensure transition support for displaced children and their families when they return from relief camps to their native villages.

Deputy Commissioner Uppuluri Chaitanya, in his address, appealed to all stakeholders and concerned departments to extend full cooperation and work collectively for the welfare and protection of IDP children in the district.

A brief overview on the “Issues and Challenges of IDP Children in Kakching District” was presented by Maibam Robindro Singh, In-Charge District Child Protection Officer. Draft copies of the State Action Plan were also formally presented to the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police.

The meeting concluded with interactive sessions and discussions between officials and IDPs present at the programme, focusing on addressing immediate concerns and strengthening coordinated responses for child welfare.

