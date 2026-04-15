Authorities step up monsoon preparedness in Manipur's Senapati, issue directives to prevent flood risks

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Senapati, has conducted a series of pre-monsoon preparedness meetings to strengthen mitigation and response mechanisms ahead of the rainy season. The meetings, held on April 9 and April 13 at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall, were chaired by Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Chairperson Mamoni Doley.

The review focused on minimising monsoon-related risks through coordinated action across departments. The Chairperson directed agencies including the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), and the Public Works Department (PWD) to immediately clear drainage blockages along national highways and repair potholes to ensure uninterrupted vehicular movement.

Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) was instructed to remove debris along roadsides in areas where pipeline work has been carried out, with the aim of easing traffic congestion and preventing accidents. Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) posted along national highways were directed to conduct field inspections, identify encroachments on the Right of Way (RoW), and initiate eviction proceedings against violators.

The Sub-Divisional Officer of Senapati has been assigned to inspect the Senapati River and undertake necessary eviction measures to prevent obstructions that could lead to flooding during heavy rainfall.

Key departments, including Police, the Chief Executive Officer of the Autonomous District Council (ADC), Medical services, and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAF & PD), have been placed on high alert and directed to maintain readiness for emergency response.

Following a recent incident at Lairouching, a follow-up meeting was convened on April 13 with participation from SDOs, NHIDCL, IGGL, and the Police Department. The meeting resulted in stricter directives for the immediate removal of roadside debris and the creation of temporary drainage systems to enhance public safety and maintain road connectivity.

The DDMA Chairperson also appealed to residents to cooperate with the administration by refraining from encroaching on the Right of Way and avoiding unauthorised activities along riverbanks, emphasising that public cooperation is essential for effective disaster preparedness.