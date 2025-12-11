‘Aware of Manipur’s pain’: President Murmu prioritises harmony and security in first visit

President Droupadi Murmu placed the focus firmly on restoring harmony in Manipur during her first visit to the violence-hit state since assuming office, stressing that addressing the concerns of affected communities remains “the highest priority”.

Speaking at a civic reception on December 11, Murmu acknowledged the deep scars left by the ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki groups, which have left at least 260 people dead and thousands displaced since May 2023. The state currently remains under President’s Rule.

“I am aware of the pain that the people of Manipur have gone through,” she said, adding that the government “stands by every affected family” and remains committed to ensuring security and rebuilding trust.

Murmu described Manipur as a land known for “resilience and courage”, noting its long-standing contributions to sport, defence, culture and public service. She said the government’s efforts now centre on stability and long-term prosperity.

During the visit, the President inaugurated multiple development projects and laid foundation stones for others across key sectors, including tribal development, agriculture, electricity, drinking water, education and sports. Fourteen projects worth Rs 1,180 crore were launched, along with the inauguration of 12 projects valued at Rs 207 crore.

“These projects will generate employment, improve infrastructure and accelerate economic activity,” Murmu said, highlighting initiatives intended to modernise essential services and widen opportunities across the state.

She added that recent national programmes on connectivity, health, education, rural development and infrastructure have already brought “tangible improvements to people’s lives”, and reaffirmed that the government will ensure “the fruits of development reach each and every corner” of Manipur.