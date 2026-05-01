Bailey bridge collapses in Manipur’s Churachandpur, disrupting key supply route

A key Bailey bridge over the Tuivai river collapsed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, disrupting a crucial supply route used for transporting essential goods into the region, officials said on April 1.

The bridge, located between Sinzawl and Khuanggin villages along National Highway-102B, collapsed on Thursday evening, April 30, while two trucks carrying cement were crossing it.

No casualties were reported in the incident, according to officials.

The route serves as a vital supply corridor for Churachandpur district, connecting the area with Silchar in Assam and other locations through Mizoram. It plays a significant role in the transportation of essential commodities into the district.

Authorities said restoration work has been launched on a war footing to restore connectivity and resume movement along the route at the earliest.