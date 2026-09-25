Bandhs, blockades cost Manipur Rs 25-30 crore a day in tax revenue: CM Khemchand Singh

Frequent bandhs and blockades in Manipur have resulted in an estimated loss of Rs 25-30 crore in tax revenue every day, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said on September 25, highlighting the economic impact of disruptions in the violence-hit state.

Speaking at a Seva Sankalp Abhiyan event at the Indian National Army Martyr's Memorial Complex Hall in Bishnupur district, Singh said the prolonged crisis since 2023 had severely affected Manipur's economy and government revenue.

"Frequent bandhs and blockades called in the state have resulted in a loss of around Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore per day in tax revenue to the state government," he said.

The chief minister said differences could be resolved through dialogue and appealed to people to avoid agitations that disrupt normal day-to-day activities.

He also urged those advocating for the protection of Manipur to visit the hill areas of the state, saying people should not be guided solely by statements made without visiting the affected areas.

Singh said the 2023 crisis had also severely affected families dependent on daily wages. Following discussions during the recently concluded eighth session of the state Assembly, the government has decided to provide Rs 10,000 each to around 3,00,050 families affected by the economic disruption.

He said the necessary budgetary provision had been earmarked for implementing the assistance.

The chief minister also announced that the state government would introduce a special financial assistance scheme for women street vendors before the Ningol Chakouba festival in November.

Women street vendors who have not yet registered for the scheme can do so through their respective legislators, he said.

Singh said the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was being observed across the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service and to promote the principles of public service and good governance.