Bandhs, blockades disrupting students’ education: Manipur CM calls for peace, reconciliation amid unrest

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday, October 18 called on communities to promote peace, reconciliation and mutual understanding, urging church leaders, teachers and students to help restore harmony in areas affected by unrest in the state.

The Chief Minister made the appeal while inaugurating the Catholic Valley Schools’ Sports and Literary Meet at Catholic School, Canchipur, in Imphal. The event was organised under the theme “Together for a Peaceful Manipur”.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Singh said student life plays a crucial role in shaping an individual's character, aspirations and future goals. He said the theme of the meet was particularly relevant given the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Acknowledging that some areas in the hill districts continue to experience unrest, the Chief Minister urged Catholic Church leaders, teachers and students to spread messages of peace and harmony, particularly in affected areas. He stressed that collective efforts were necessary to rebuild trust and strengthen understanding among communities.

Singh also highlighted the impact of the prolonged disruptions on students, saying that conflict had affected their education and academic activities. He noted that bandhs and blockades had disrupted learning and caused hardship to daily wage earners and other people dependent on daily income for their livelihoods.

The Chief Minister said Manipur needed to progress alongside the rest of the country and cautioned that continued disruptions could affect the future of the younger generation. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, he called on people to work together towards the goal of a developed India, with Manipur contributing to the country's progress.

Appealing to communities to move beyond past incidents, Singh emphasised the importance of forgiveness, reconciliation and mutual understanding. He urged people to work collectively towards building a peaceful, united and prosperous Manipur.

Representatives from 13 Catholic Valley schools participated in the programme, which was attended by MLA Karam Shyam Singh, Father Emanuel Kohli of Catholic School, teachers, students and other dignitaries.