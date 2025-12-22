Manipur: Kuki Rights group alleges atrocities by Bangladesh Army against Bawm-Kuki tribe

The Kuki Human Rights Council (KHRC), an indigenous rights advocacy group has alleged that the Bangladesh Army has committed serious human rights violations against members of the Bawm-Kuki tribe in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, and has sought international intervention.



In a statement issued on December 22, the KHRC accused Bangladeshi security forces of carrying out unlawful arrests, custodial torture and killings, claiming that the recent incidents point to a broader pattern of persecution of indigenous communities in the region. The rights body said the ongoing security operations have created an atmosphere of fear among Bawm-Kuki villagers.



The council cited the arrest of a 30-year-old farmer, Sanglianthang, on December 21, alleging that he was detained on suspicion of having links with the Kuki National Army (KNA). The KHRC said local residents and the Kuki National Front (KNF) Media Wing have denied the allegation, asserting that Sanglianthang is a civilian with no militant affiliation. The organisation demanded his immediate release along with that of other villagers allegedly held in custody.



The KHRC also alleged a custodial killing, claiming that Lalramsan Bawm was abducted from his village on December 5 and later found dead inside a military camp. According to the council, the body bore signs of severe torture, and it held army personnel responsible for his death.



Describing the incidents as part of a wider crackdown, the council said mass arrests and detentions have been reported from Jurachari, Dighinala and Bandarban. It alleged that at least 17 indigenous Jumma villagers, including a 12-year-old child, were detained in one instance and released after several days.



The KHRC claimed that the actions disproportionately target the Bawm Christian community and are aimed at suppressing the indigenous identity, culture and religious freedom of the Bawm-Kuki people. It called for an independent and impartial investigation into the allegations and urged the international community to intervene to ensure the protection of civilians in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.



Reaffirming solidarity with the Bawm-Kuki tribe, the council said it would continue to document what it described as “systematic abuses” and appealed to international human rights organisations and governments to press for accountability and justice.