"Barbaric ambush on church leaders cannot be justified”: Manipur Dy CM Nemcha Kipgen condemns Kangpokpi killings

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen on Wednesday, May 13, strongly condemned the deadly ambush on church leaders and civilians between Kotzim and Kotlen villages in Kangpokpi district, describing the incident as a “cruel and heartbreaking act of violence” that has left the region in mourning.

In a condemnation statement issued following the incident, Kipgen said she was deeply pained by the killing of prominent church leaders who were returning home after attending a religious gathering in Churachandpur district.

Expressing sorrow over the deaths, the Deputy Chief Minister conveyed condolences to the families of Rev. Dr Vumthang Sitlhou, President of the Thadou Baptist Association and former General Secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention, Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou, and Pastor Kaigoulun Lhouvum, who were killed in the ambush.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families during this difficult time,” Kipgen stated, while also praying for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

She said such “barbaric acts of violence” only inflict pain, fear, and suffering upon innocent people and appealed to all communities to reject hatred and work towards peace and unity.

“At this difficult moment, let us stand together in peace, compassion, and unity, and pray for strength for the affected families and communities,” she said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to restoring normalcy and maintaining law and order, the Deputy Chief Minister said the state government remains determined to ensure peace and bring those responsible for the killings to justice.

The fatal ambush, which occurred along the Kangpokpi route between Kotzim and Kotlen villages in Kangpokpi district, has triggered widespread outrage and mourning across the Kuki-Zo community. Several civil society organisations have condemned the attack and demanded immediate action against those involved.