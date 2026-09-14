‘Barbaric, senseless’: Manipur leaders condemn killing of four Kuki-Zo civilians

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and three Kuki-Zo MLAs have condemned the killing of four civilians, including two women, in separate attacks in Tamenglong and Noney districts, calling for the perpetrators to be identified and brought to justice.

The four civilians were killed at L. Tollen village in Tamenglong district and Longpi village in Noney district, according to statements issued by the legislators.

At L. Tollen, Seineh Singsit and his wife, Lhingjangai Singsit, were killed, while their six-year-old son Hemminsang Singsit was critically injured. At Longpi, Thangvel Gangte and Julie Gangte were killed and another woman, Nei Esther Gangte, was injured.

Kipgen condemned the attacks, particularly the targeting of civilians, women and children, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

She urged the authorities to identify those responsible and ensure that they were brought to justice, while appealing to all communities to maintain peace and restraint.

“The law must be allowed to take its course, and no individual or community should take the matter into their own hands,” she said.

Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen described the killings allegedly carried out by unidentified armed militants as “brutal and senseless”, saying the targeting of civilians was a “heinous, cowardly act of terror”.

“Our people have already endured an unimaginable measure of pain, grief and devastation through repeated kidnappings, killings and the burning down of villages. Enough is enough,” he said.

Saikul MLA Kimneo Hangshing also condemned the killings, calling them “barbaric and cold-blooded”. He said no cause or grievance could justify the killing of innocent civilians.

“The deliberate targeting of women, children and defenceless civilians is an act of cowardice,” Hangshing said, calling for unity and collective efforts towards peace, security and justice.

Henglep MLA Letzamang Haokip described the killings as a grave tragedy and said they underscored the continuing insecurity faced by civilians. He urged security agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible and take steps to prevent further loss of life.

The four legislators offered condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

The killings took place as the Kuki-Zo community observed ‘Sahnit Ni’ or Black Day, a day of remembrance for victims of past violence.