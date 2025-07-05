Bear conservation drive held in Manipur's Tamenglong to boost community awareness

The Tamenglong Forest Division on Saturday, July 5 organized a one-day Awareness Program on Forest Protection with a Special Focus on Bear Conservation at Phelong village under Tousem Range in Tamenglong District, Manipur. The event aimed to sensitise local communities about the importance of bear conservation and their role in sustaining forest ecosystems.

The programme was graced by key officials including Joel Gangmei, RFO Tamenglong; A. Promeshwor Singh, RFO Tousem; Shri Meiruthai Panmei, Member of the Manipur Wildlife Board; and Shri Withuing Inchangta, Secretary, Phelong Village Authority, who served as resource persons and presidium members. Around 60 villagers actively participated in the interactive sessions.

During the event, speakers emphasized the ecological significance of bears, especially the Himalayan Black Bear (Ursus thibetanus laniger), which is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, signifying its endangered status and the need for urgent conservation efforts.

The resource persons highlighted the threats faced by various bear species in India, including habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. They also discussed the importance of rescue, rehabilitation, and reintegration of orphaned or injured bears into their natural habitats, with a strong call for community participation. Villagers were encouraged to act as “Bear Guardians”, promoting peaceful coexistence and active involvement in conservation efforts.

A recent example underscoring the urgency of such programs was shared, where two Himalayan Black Bear cubs, approximately three months old and rescued from Kadi village by DC Tamenglong, Shri Angshim Dangshwa, IAS, were safely handed over to Manipur Zoological Gardens by DFO Kharibam Hitler Singh and RFO Joel Gangmei. The cubs were formally received by Veterinary Officer Dr. L. Saratchandra Singh at Iroishemba on June 29, 2025.