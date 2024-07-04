In response to a report suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be a candidate for India's inaugural manned space mission, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the Prime Minister, urging him to address domestic issues first.

The media report, quoting Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S. Somnath, mentioned that PM Modi might be considered for the 'Gaganyaan' mission, scheduled for launch in 2025.

On July 4, Ramesh took to social media platform 'X' to voice his concerns, stating, "Before he goes into space, the non-biological Pradhan Mantri should go to Manipur."

ISRO Chief S. Somnath, as per the media report, highlighted PM Modi's potential involvement in the mission, while also emphasizing the broader goals of the Gaganyaan project. "While he certainly has many other, more critical responsibilities, developing a human spaceflight program is a capability we would like to cultivate and contribute to the Gaganyaan space program, particularly the astronaut training program for the International Space Station (ISS)," Somnath stated. He further expressed pride in India's ability to potentially send the head of state to space.

The Gaganyaan mission aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability by sending a three-member crew into an orbit of 400 kilometers for a three-day mission, with a safe return to Indian waters.

Simultaneously, the central government is under scrutiny from opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc over the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which began in May 2023. Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, PM Modi assured that the government is working tirelessly to stabilize the situation in Manipur. "The government is continuously making efforts to normalize the situation in Manipur. More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered, and over 500 people have been arrested. Incidents of violence are continuously reducing," he stated.

PM Modi also mentioned that both central and state governments are engaging with all stakeholders to restore peace in the troubled region.

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