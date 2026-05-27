Begging child mainstreamed into formal education in Manipur

A seven-year-old girl child found accompanying an elderly woman engaged in begging activities near the Kwairamband Keithel overbridge in Imphal has been mainstreamed into formal education following intervention by the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR).

According to a statement issued by the Commission, the intervention was initiated after it received a request from the Social Upliftment Association, a voluntary organisation implementing the Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE) scheme under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in Imphal West district.

The child was reportedly found accompanying an elderly woman identified as Hamida Khatun of Hatta Golapati while engaged in begging near the busy market area.

Following the child’s production before the Commission, the MCPCR informed the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO), Imphal East Zone-II, to facilitate her admission into a nearby government school.

The Commission also directed the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Imphal East, to assist the child in obtaining essential identity documents, including a birth certificate, Aadhaar card and other necessary records to ensure her access to education and welfare benefits.

Further, the DCPU was asked to conduct a social investigation process to facilitate sponsorship support for the child under the Mission Vatsalya scheme.

The Commission said the intervention marked a significant outcome as the never-enrolled child has now been brought into the formal education system and recommended for sponsorship support facilities aimed at rehabilitation and long-term welfare.