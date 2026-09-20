Bengal man escapes alleged abduction in Manipur, vehicle driver arrested

A West Bengal resident allegedly abducted after arriving at Imphal airport escaped from his abductors by pulling the handbrake of the vehicle in which he was being transported and fleeing to security personnel for help, police said. The incident took place in Naranseina and came to light on September 19.

According to police, personnel of Moirang Police Station rescued the man, identified as Md. Wasim Akram, after he managed to stop the vehicle and escape.

Akram had allegedly been abducted shortly after his arrival at Imphal airport. He was being transported in a Bolero bearing registration number AS02A B9720 when he pulled the handbrake near Naranseina and fled from the vehicle seeking assistance from security personnel.

Following the incident, police arrested the vehicle driver, Makakmayum Imtiyazur Rahaman, 24, son of MK Habibur Rahaman of Wangoi Mamang Leikai.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction and identify the other persons involved in the incident.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects, police said.