Bike rally against 'narco-terrorism' draws hundreds across Manipur

Hundreds of youths and women joined a bike rally across several parts of Manipur on Sunday, May 24, raising concerns over what organisers described as growing “narco-terrorism” threats in the state.

The rally, organised by the Indigenous People's Front under the theme “Save Manipur from Narco Terrorism”, began from the Koujeng Leima temple campus in Sekmai and concluded at Khuman Lampak in Imphal.

The demonstration was flagged off by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) convenor Yengkokpam Dhiren along with senior members of the organisation.

Speaking during the rally, Dhiren said the programme was aimed at protecting indigenous communities from the alleged activities of narco-terrorist groups operating in the state.

The rally passed through several major localities, including Luwangsangbam, Chingmeirong, Thangmeiband, Khoyathong, Nagamapal, Keishampat, Bishnupur, Moirang, Kakching, Thoubal, Singjamei and Wangkhei.

The protest comes amid rising tension following a public gathering held near Makhan Naga Village Gate in Kanglatombi, Imphal West district. The event was jointly organised by multiple civil society organisations protesting alleged Kuki aggression and the reported abduction of civilians earlier this month.

According to community leaders, 20 civilians were allegedly kidnapped in separate incidents from Leilon Veiphei and Sapormeina between May 13 and May 15. While 14 people have reportedly been released, six are still said to be in captivity.

Civil society groups accused the government of failing to prevent the incidents and issued a three-day ultimatum demanding the safe rescue of the remaining hostages.

The organisations also demanded legal action against those involved in the alleged abductions, cancellation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Kuki National Front (Presidential), and intensified security operations in affected areas.

They further called for the removal of BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen from her government position, alleging links to a militant through family ties.

The joint statement said indigenous communities in Manipur would remain united against what they termed repeated attacks and territorial aggression.