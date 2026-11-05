The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday, November 5 disposed of the anticipatory bail plea filed by Manipur MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam in a sexual harassment case after Delhi Police informed the court that it had no immediate plans to arrest him.

Appearing before the court, Delhi Police submitted that if the need to arrest Akoijam arises during the investigation, he would be served a seven-day prior notice. The submission was made by Additional Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat and investigating officer Kavita Rao.

After considering the police's submission and the documents placed before it, Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh disposed of Akoijam's anticipatory bail application. The court also directed the MP to furnish the names of two persons known to him and said that a physical notice would be served on him.

The court further clarified that the investigating officer would be at liberty to approach it if Akoijam fails to cooperate with the investigation.

The case relates to sexual harassment allegations levelled by 11 women students against the Manipur MP. An FIR in connection with the allegations has been registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in Delhi. The matter is currently under investigation.

Akoijam had earlier secured interim protection from arrest from courts in Manipur and Delhi. His anticipatory bail plea was subsequently brought before the Rouse Avenue Court following a jurisdictional issue concerning his position as a sitting Member of Parliament.

The court had extended his interim protection on November 2 before taking up the matter on Thursday.