Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has confirmed the collection of biometric details from 24 individuals of Myanmar origin in the Tengnoupal district.

The move is part of a broader effort to identify illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country.

A combined team of state police, Assam Rifles personnel, and government officials conducted a search in Govajang village, where they identified and recorded biometric data for these individuals.

Singh posted on Facebook that the search, led by officials including Md. Ejaj of Tengnoupal and SDO Moreh, aims to re-verify and re-identify residents in the area.

Previously halted due to violence, the identification process resumed last July. Singh expressed gratitude to security personnel and officials for their efforts.

He also noted future biometric exercises would continue in Moreh and adjacent areas. Manipur's 398-km border with Myanmar is mostly unfenced, but work is underway to secure it.



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