Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh cast his vote at Shrivan high School in Imphal "as voting for Manipur Assembly polls got underway on Monday."

Biren Singh is challenging from "his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency in Imphal East."

Eminently, the Chief Minister is looking for the fifth term within the state.

After casting his vote he spoke to the reporters, Singh communicated certainty that Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) will be voted to control within the state.

Biren Singh said, "The BJP is expecting at least 30 out of 38 seats in the first phase. People of Manipur like Prime Serve Narendra Modi."

He also added he request people of his "constituency along with other voters to cast their valuable votes and use democratic power given by Constitution".

Before casting his vote, the Chief Minister visited a nearby local temple and offered prayers.

On Monday Polling for the first phase of the Manipur Assembly election started in 38 constituencies spread over five districts, counting Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi.

The polling started at 7 am and will conclude at 4 pm today.

The voters who are COVID positive or beneath isolate will be allowed to vote within the final hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

A total of 173 candidates, counting 15 females, are within the shred for the survey planned for today.

The results will come out on March 10.

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