N Biren Singh and Pramod Sawant, according to BJP sources, will be re-elected as chief ministers of Manipur and Goa, respectively.

After extensive discussion, the BJP's central leadership has approved the names of Sawant and Singh for the posts of chief minister of Goa and Manipur, respectively, according to a BJP insider.

Singh served as the Chief Minister of Manipur from 2017 to 2022. Sawant was appointed chief minister of Goa following the death of Manohar Parrikar in March 2019.

In Goa, the BJP won 20 of the 40 seats, while the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party won two.

In Manipur, the BJP got the majority on its own for the first time. Both Singh and Sawant on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Late Monday evening, the top BJP leadership met at Prime Minister Modi's residence to discuss the formation of the party's government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.