Biren Singh congratulates Manipur's Bhumeshwory Devi on Asian U23 Athletics Championships bronze
Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh congratulated Bhumeshwory Devi after her bronze in the women's 800m at the Asian U23 Athletics Championships in Ordos, China. The result marked a milestone for the 22-year-old and added to Manipur's sporting legacy.
- The 22-year-old athlete hails from Huidrom Awang Leikai in Manipur
- She finished third after beating China's Gejing Zhu by 0.03 seconds
- Uzbekistan's Jonbibi Hukmova took gold, while Japan's Kurumi Sugure secured silver
Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on July 12, congratulated Manipuri middle-distance runner Bhumeshwory Devi Huidrom for winning a bronze medal in the women's 800m event at the Asian U23 Athletics Championships 2026 in Ordos, China.
In a post on X, Biren Singh described the achievement as a proud moment for both Manipur and the country.
"Heartiest congratulations to our talented Manipuri athlete Bhumeshwory Devi for winning a Bronze Medal in the Women's 800m event at the Asian U23 Athletics Championships 2026 in Ordos, China. This achievement is a proud moment for the country and it reflects your exceptional talent, dedication and hard work. I wish you continued success in your athletic career and many more medals in the future," he wrote.
The 22-year-old athlete from Huidrom Awang Leikai in Manipur scripted history by becoming one of the few athletes from the state to win an international medal in athletics.
Huidrom clocked 2:10.20 to finish third in the women's 800m final, edging out China's Gejing Zhu by just 0.03 seconds in a closely contested race. Uzbekistan's Jonbibi Hukmova won the gold medal with a time of 2:08.41, while Japan's Kurumi Sugure claimed silver in 2:09.42.
Known for her steady rise in middle-distance running, Bhumeshwory has represented India at several national and international competitions and is regarded as one of Manipur's promising athletics talents. Her podium finish at the continental championship marks a significant milestone in her career and adds to Manipur's rich sporting legacy.
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