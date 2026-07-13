Biren Singh congratulates Manipur's Bhumeshwory Devi on Asian U23 Athletics Championships bronze

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on July 12, congratulated Manipuri middle-distance runner Bhumeshwory Devi Huidrom for winning a bronze medal in the women's 800m event at the Asian U23 Athletics Championships 2026 in Ordos, China.

In a post on X, Biren Singh described the achievement as a proud moment for both Manipur and the country.

"Heartiest congratulations to our talented Manipuri athlete Bhumeshwory Devi for winning a Bronze Medal in the Women's 800m event at the Asian U23 Athletics Championships 2026 in Ordos, China. This achievement is a proud moment for the country and it reflects your exceptional talent, dedication and hard work. I wish you continued success in your athletic career and many more medals in the future," he wrote.

The 22-year-old athlete from Huidrom Awang Leikai in Manipur scripted history by becoming one of the few athletes from the state to win an international medal in athletics.

Huidrom clocked 2:10.20 to finish third in the women's 800m final, edging out China's Gejing Zhu by just 0.03 seconds in a closely contested race. Uzbekistan's Jonbibi Hukmova won the gold medal with a time of 2:08.41, while Japan's Kurumi Sugure claimed silver in 2:09.42.

Known for her steady rise in middle-distance running, Bhumeshwory has represented India at several national and international competitions and is regarded as one of Manipur's promising athletics talents. Her podium finish at the continental championship marks a significant milestone in her career and adds to Manipur's rich sporting legacy.