Biren Singh defends Manipur’s NRC push, cites 'clear record' of action

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has defended his government’s record on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), pointing to a sequence of Assembly decisions and official notifications between 2022 and 2024 to counter criticism that “nothing has been done”.

In a post on social media, Singh said the facts show a “consistent approach from decision to action”, accompanied by official documents to support his claim.

As per the documents, the process began with Resolution No. 129, adopted unanimously by the Manipur Legislative Assembly on August 5, 2022. The resolution stated: “This House unanimously resolves to establish the Population Commission of the State and also to introduce and enforce National Register of Citizens.” The decision, taken on the floor of the House, signalled a formal policy direction rather than a political assurance.

Government action followed in early 2023. A notification in the Manipur Gazette confirmed the constitution of the Manipur State Population Commission. The body was tasked with examining population trends, demographic changes, and related policy issues. Its mandate included studying district-wise population growth, analysing data linked to planning and registration systems, and submitting reports to the State Government.

Officials described the move as a structural step to prepare the groundwork for any future NRC-related exercise, rather than a standalone measure. The commission was also authorised to undertake surveys and provide recommendations as required.

The issue returned to the Assembly agenda in March 2024. A fresh resolution reaffirmed the earlier position and urged the Government of India to implement NRC in the state. The text noted the need to act “in the interest of the State in particular and of the Nation in general”, reinforcing continuity with the 2022 decision.

Singh criticised opposing claims, stating: “It is surprising how easily facts are brushed aside when it comes to NRC in Manipur.” He argued that dismissing these steps “does not stand to scrutiny” and risks misleading the public.

The documents shared alongside his statement include the 2022 Assembly resolution, the 2023 gazette notification outlining the commission’s mandate, and the 2024 resolution reaffirming the push for NRC.