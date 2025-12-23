Biren Singh flags pending elevated highway proposal, warns of alarming traffic crisis in Imphal

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has raised concerns over worsening traffic congestion in Imphal, stating that a crucial proposal for an elevated highway submitted by the Manipur government in 2020–21 remains pending with the Centre despite similar projects being executed across the country.

Sharing a video on his X handle, Singh said Manipur, as a border area state with unique geographical and strategic challenges, had placed a detailed proposal before the concerned ministry seeking construction of an elevated highway to improve connectivity, enhance safety, boost economic growth and ease chronic congestion in the state capital.

He pointed out that even after several years, no decision has been taken, while thousands of elevated roads and overbridges have been built nationwide, including in several northeastern states.

Highlighting the current situation in Imphal, Singh said traffic congestion has reached alarming levels, with gridlocks witnessed even on holidays. He noted that the situation is severely affecting day-to-day administrative functioning, economic activity and delivery of public services in the city.

The former chief minister said the people of Manipur are deeply concerned as routine life continues to be disrupted due to worsening traffic conditions. Expressing hope for an early intervention, Singh urged the ministry to take a positive decision on the long-pending proposal in the larger interest of Manipur and the nation.