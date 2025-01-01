Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra criticised Chief Minister N Biren Singh's apology for the ethnic conflict in the state, calling it an acknowledgement of the government's failure.

Speaking at a programme on Wednesday, Keisham stated, "By apologising to the people in a press conference, Singh has admitted to the failure of the double-engine government in the state."

Keisham further questioned Singh's response to the ongoing violence, asking, "What will be the future course of action? I want to ask him what he is going to do. The violence and firing continue even today. Singh has said he is sorry and apologised to the people. The people of Manipur should think about the responsibility and accountability of his statement."

Singh had apologised on Tuesday for the ethnic violence that claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands. He called on all communities to "forgive and forget past mistakes" and to work towards a fresh start.

During a press interaction, Singh expressed regret, saying, "I want to say sorry for what happened in the state. Many people lost their loved ones and many had to leave their homes. I regret and want to apologise. But after seeing relative peace in the last 3-4 months, I hope that normalcy will be restored in the coming year."

Singh expressed hope that peace would continue to prevail, stating, "Whatever happened has happened... I want to appeal to all communities to forgive and forget our past mistakes and start life afresh by living together in a peaceful and prosperous Manipur."