Biren Singh welcomes Centre’s demographic panel, says Northeast has long faced impact of illegal immigration

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh welcomed the Centre’s decision to constitute a High-Level Committee on demographic change, describing it as an important step for states like Manipur and Assam that have long faced challenges linked to illegal immigration and shifting population patterns.

Sharing his views on X, Singh said strong nations are built when leadership translates commitments into action and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for what he termed “decisive governance rooted in action”.

He said the formation of the committee carries special significance for northeastern states, particularly Manipur and Assam, where demographic changes and illegal immigration have remained long-standing concerns with implications for identity, security and social stability.

Singh stated that people in states such as Manipur have witnessed the long-term impact of demographic shifts and said the initiative reflects both concern and commitment towards safeguarding the country’s future.

The former chief minister also expressed gratitude for what he called a “timely and far-sighted initiative”, saying the move holds significance not only for the Northeast but for the nation as a whole.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier announced the formation of a committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar to assess demographic changes across India arising from “illegal immigration and other unnatural causes”.

Announcing the panel, Shah said infiltration and other factors were contributing to “unnatural” demographic changes that could pose long-term challenges for the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier spoken about demographic changes during his Independence Day address last year, stating that illegal infiltration and shifts in border region demography could create national security concerns.