Bishnupur Police arrest 13 in racket circulating non-consensual explicit videos of Manipuri women

Bishnupur Police have arrested 13 individuals, including a child in conflict with the law (CCL), for their alleged involvement in the circulation and monetisation of non-consensual explicit videos of Manipuri women through Telegram and WhatsApp.

Police briefed the media on October 13 about Operation Dignity, launched following an initial tip-off on October 3 regarding the circulation of non-consensual explicit material and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) across the messaging platforms.

The operation was led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Moirang, under the overall supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur. A suo motu case was registered under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the operation, police seized 14 mobile phones and one laptop. More than 150 Telegram channels and WhatsApp groups were identified, of which 38 were neutralised, according to the police briefing.

The 12 adult individuals arrested are:

N. Rajesh Singh alias Maipakchao, 21, from Bishnupur

H. Dhanajit Singh alias Taison, 19, from Bishnupur

S. Saphaba Singh, 19, from Imphal West

Th. Cavendish Singh alias Ingocha, 21, from Kakching

H. Rojit Singh, 19, from Bishnupur

M. Clinton Singh, 28, from Bishnupur

Kh. Bipin Singh, 31, from Thoubal

S. Simpson Singh, 34, from Imphal West

A. Aria Singh, 24, from Bishnupur

S. Alexander Singh, 31, from Kakching

K. Rakesh Singh, 18, from Imphal West

Ch. Robert Singh, 27, from Imphal West

The identity of the child in conflict with the law has not been disclosed.

Police said investigations are continuing to trace the wider network, examine financial trails linked to the alleged monetisation of the material and identify the victims.

The case highlights the serious harm caused by the non-consensual circulation of intimate material. Sharing or forwarding such content can further violate victims’ privacy and dignity.