Manipur police constable suspended on extortion charges

A police constable in Bishnupur district has been suspended with immediate effect on charges of extortion, officials confirmed on Monday.

The constable was arrested on Saturday after allegations surfaced that he had been extorting money from the public. Following his arrest, the Bishnupur Superintendent of Police issued an order placing him under suspension.

As per the order, the constable’s headquarters during the suspension period will be at the District Police Reserve Lines in Bishnupur. He has also been barred from leaving the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority.

Authorities further stated that a departmental inquiry is being contemplated against the constable in connection with the case.

The suspension comes amid rising concerns over misconduct by security personnel in the state, with the police administration reiterating its commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability within the force.