NEW DELHI: After a long wait, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finally announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur.

The ruling party has decided to go solo in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections and will field candidates on all 60 Assembly seats.

The party on Sunday announced the names of candidates for all 60 Assembly seats, while fielding Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to contest from his traditional Heingang constituency.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav exuded confidence that the BJP, which is already in power in Manipur, will again form a government in the state with more than two-third of the majority on its own.

The Manipur Congress on January 22 released its first list of 40 candidates selected by the party’s central election committee to contest in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Given the current emotional scenario in Nagaland, the Congress in Manipur has vowed to push for "the immediate and complete removal of AFSPA" from the entire state if it is elected to power in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the National People's Party (NPP) on January 25 announced its first list of 20 candidates.

Assembly elections in the northeastern state will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

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