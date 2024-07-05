BJP appoints state incharge, co-incharge for northeast states including Manipur
BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed new co-incharges for Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. These appointments are aimed at reinforcing the party's organisational structure in the Northeastern region.
BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed new co-incharges for Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.
Dr Ajeet Gopchade has been appointed as the co-incharge for Manipur, bringing with him a wealth of experience and expertise to further BJP's objectives in the state.
Meanwhile, Devesh Kumar, MLC, will take charge as the co-incharge for Mizoram, underscoring BJP's commitment to expand its footprint in the region.
In Meghalaya and Nagaland, Anil Antony has been entrusted with the role of co-incharge, tasked with enhancing BJP's organizational capabilities and fostering stronger ties with local communities.
With immediate effect, these new co-incharges are poised to play pivotal roles in the party's future initiatives and electoral strategies in the respective states.
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