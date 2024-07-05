BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed new co-incharges for Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

Dr Ajeet Gopchade has been appointed as the co-incharge for Manipur, bringing with him a wealth of experience and expertise to further BJP's objectives in the state.

Meanwhile, Devesh Kumar, MLC, will take charge as the co-incharge for Mizoram, underscoring BJP's commitment to expand its footprint in the region.

In Meghalaya and Nagaland, Anil Antony has been entrusted with the role of co-incharge, tasked with enhancing BJP's organizational capabilities and fostering stronger ties with local communities.

With immediate effect, these new co-incharges are poised to play pivotal roles in the party's future initiatives and electoral strategies in the respective states.