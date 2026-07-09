BJP Central leadership committed to protecting Manipur's territorial integrity: RS MP Sharda Devi

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Manipur Pradesh president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi asserted that the BJP's central leadership remains firmly committed to safeguarding Manipur's territorial integrity and ruled out the possibility of any separate administration being created in the state.

Speaking at an event welcoming retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Gaigongdin Panmei into the Bharatiya Janata Party as an active member from the 53-Tamenglong Assembly Constituency, Sharda said the party continues to stand by its commitment to preserving the unity of Manipur despite criticism over the ongoing situation in the state.

She acknowledged that the prevailing conflict has led to public frustration, with some sections blaming the BJP for the current crisis. However, she maintained that such perceptions do not reflect the party's position or intentions.

Sharda said the BJP is the only political party capable of protecting Manipur's interests and reiterated that the central leadership is determined to ensure the state's territorial integrity is maintained. She asserted that there would be no separate administration in Manipur under any circumstances.

Emphasising the need for political stability, she appealed to the people to support the BJP, stating that restoring a BJP government in the state is essential for safeguarding Manipur's future.

Referring to the ongoing ethnic conflict, Sharda said prolonged violence would continue to hamper the state's development. She called for dialogue and reconciliation, urging communities to work together for peace and a better future rather than remain divided.

Addressing allegations that the BJP is a communal party, Sharda rejected the criticism and cited the election of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam and President Droupadi Murmu, along with the observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, as examples of the party's commitment to inclusive representation and recognition of all communities.

She also welcomed Gaigongdin Panmei, a retired IRS officer and former Principal Director General under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), describing his entry into the BJP as a significant addition to the party. Sharda said his administrative experience and public service would strengthen both the organisation and society.

Panmei formally joined the BJP as an active member from the 53-Tamenglong Assembly Constituency during the event.