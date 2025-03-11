The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has justified the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, stating that the move was driven by constitutional requirements rather than political intent.

BJP leader Biplab Deb, speaking during a parliamentary debate on budgetary allocations for Manipur, said the decision was made because the assembly session could not be convened within the mandated time frame.

Deb, a former Tripura chief minister, emphasised that the decision was a procedural necessity under constitutional provisions.

Addressing concerns, he pointed to the government’s infrastructure push in Manipur and across the Northeast over the last decade, citing progress in railway and road connectivity that had been neglected for years.

He also highlighted the reduction in areas under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), stating that 75 per cent of the Northeast is no longer covered by the law.

Further, Deb listed initiatives by the Modi government, including free health insurance and the use of regional languages in medical education, as measures aimed at improving governance and public welfare.

On the issue of women’s political representation, he credited the Modi government for enacting a law reserving 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. He contrasted this with the previous UPA administration, asserting that despite Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, the women’s reservation bill had failed to pass under its tenure.