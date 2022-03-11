According to the Election Commission of India, In Manipur, the BJP is all set to emerge as the single largest party but may drop brief of touching the halfway mark.

Out of 60 seats, status was known for 46 seats in which the BJP has developed as the single largest party with leads in 22 seats, Janata Dal and National People’s Party has secured leads in 6 seats each, the Naga People’s Front in 5 seats and the Congress in 3 seats.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh of the BJP has won in Heingang with 24268 votes and former Chief Minister Ibobi Singh of the Congress was seen driving within the Thoubal voting constituency with 14324 votes.

The Assembly poll in Manipur was conducted in two stages on February 28 and March 5.

In 2017, Congress had developed as the single largest party in Manipur but the BJP afterward sewed an amalgamation with the NPP, NPF, and the LJP and formed the government.

In 2022, the BJP and its former partners, the National People’s Party (NPP), and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) battled the election independently.

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