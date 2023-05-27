Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers in Manipur have expressed deep concerns over the increasing violence, stating that even they are not safe anymore in inner Manipur. The alarming situation was brought to the attention of the visiting Minister of State (Home), Nityanand Rai, and BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra by Paokam Haokip, the BJP Manipur State Secretary.

Highlighting the dire circumstances faced by party members in inner Manipur, Haokip emphasized that the ongoing violence has made it increasingly challenging for BJP leaders and workers to operate together. Despite their shared commitment to the welfare of the people under the BJP banner, the prevailing devastation in BJP-ruled Manipur has rendered them unsafe.

Haokip specifically pointed out that even BJP leaders and workers belonging to the Kuki community face grave risks while carrying out their duties. He underscored the significant contributions made by BJP members, including ministers, MLAs, thousands of workers, and Karyakartas from the Kuki community, all working tirelessly for the betterment of the people.

Expressing his disappointment, Haokip lamented that even the party's president and the Chief Minister have been unable to ensure their safety. Consequently, he stated that they are reluctant to return to inner Manipur to continue their work for the party.

Citing his own personal experience, Haokip revealed that as the state secretary, he narrowly escaped an attempt on his life, further highlighting the gravity of the situation.

During the meeting, Haokip urged the visiting central leaders to consider alternative arrangements, such as establishing a separate administration, to ensure the peaceful functioning of BJP leaders and workers from the Kuki community. He also expressed his belief that invoking Article 356, which pertains to the imposition of President's Rule, could address half of the problems and pave the way for initiating the peace process.

Additionally, Thangjamang Kipgen, the BJP Sadar Hills President, shared his grievances and recounted the devastating impact of the crisis on his village, Bongbal Khullen, which was completely razed to the ground. He appealed to the central leaders to set up permanent security posts in strategic locations within the Bongbal Khullen area to enhance security and restore faith in the administration.

Kipgen emphasized the hypersensitive nature of the Bongbal Khullen area and expressed the community's preference for the presence of Assam Rifles, paramilitary forces, and the Army, as they have lost confidence in the state forces. He also noted that the current Manipur crisis has witnessed criminal activities followed by unprecedented incidents of looting and robbery.