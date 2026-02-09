BJP likely to appoint new Manipur unit President after formation of popular government

A new president of the BJP Manipur Pradesh may be elected soon following the installation of a popular government in the state under Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand and the recent election of Nitin Nabin as BJP national president.

Party sources said the process of appointing a new state unit chief had been delayed due to the prolonged violent crisis that began on May 3, 2023. BJP central leaders were reportedly waiting for the restoration of relative peace and the formation of an elected government before initiating the change in leadership.

With the popular government now in place, discussions on replacing incumbent BJP Manipur Pradesh president Adhikarimayum Sharda have gained momentum. Sharda has been serving as the party’s state president since June 26, 2021.

Although no official announcement has been made, sources indicated that the BJP central leadership is keen on selecting a capable leader who can steer the party into the 2027 Manipur Assembly elections and consolidate its organisational strength.

Speculation is rife within party circles. From unelected name such as BJP general secretary L Deven Singh and former general secretary Samurailatpam Premananda Sharma are being discussed as they have been rooted with BJP for such a long time. While from elected MLAs Sapam Ranjan Singh and Th Basantakumar are expected.

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The highly placed source also stated that cabinet expansion has become a very challenging task now even though government was formed. However it will be held between February 12 to 15 by central leaders through proper allocation of cabinet berth

Meanwhile, sources said that lobbying for the post has already begun, with several party leaders reaching out to the BJP’s central leadership.

Notably, the All India Congress Committee recently appointed former chief minister and current CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh as the president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, adding to the political churn in the state.

While BJP state unit presidents are usually elected before the appointment of a new national president, the Manipur unit remained an exception due to the prolonged crisis. With the situation stabilising, the party is now expected to move forward with the leadership change.