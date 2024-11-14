Manipur BJP president Sharda Devi on Thursday called for the immediate release of the three women and three children allegedly abducted by militants in the Jiribam district.

She termed the alleged abduction of six members of a family from Borobekra and Jakuradhor in Jiribam as "unfortunate" and demanded their release on humanitarian grounds.

"We demand the immediate release of the abducted six members of a family without any harm on humanitarian grounds. We from BJP appeal to them (armed miscreants) for their release", Sharda Devi told reporters at the BJP office here.

Earlier on November 13, civil society organisations in Manipur issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government, demanding urgent action to address the ongoing conflict in the state.



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The organisations have threatened to withdraw support from national political parties and launch a mass movement against political leaders if their demands are not met.

Representatives from thirteen organisations submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur, outlining six key demands.

They warned that failure to act on these demands within a week would result in the withdrawal of support for political leaders, regardless of party affiliation.

The memorandum highlighted the growing frustration among the people of Manipur, who feel that national parties have shown a lack of commitment to the state's security and welfare.

The current crisis in Manipur is characterised by ethnic violence, unchecked militant activity, and deteriorating law and order.