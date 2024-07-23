The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur has expressed strong support for the Union Budget 2024, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Describing the budget as a transformative initiative, BJP Manipur praised its focus on growth, welfare, and inclusiveness, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat.'

The party's statement highlighted the budget's commitment to addressing key areas including middle-class support, employment creation, and entrepreneurial empowerment. "Our government is dedicated to holistic, widespread, and inclusive development," said a BJP spokesperson. "We aim to enhance capabilities and provide comprehensive social justice, particularly targeting farmers, youth, women, and the impoverished."

The Union Budget 2024 outlines nine key priorities, including productivity in agriculture, employment and skilling, human resource development, and infrastructure improvement. Notably, it allocates Rs 2 lakh crore for job creation over the next five years and introduces a new employment skilling scheme to train 20 lakh youth. Additionally, it offers financial incentives for companies and subsidies for higher education loans up to Rs 10 lakh.