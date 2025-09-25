BJP Manipur kicks off three months long Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur Pradesh on Thursday, September 25 launched a three-month-long Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, with the vision of strengthening India’s self-reliance under the theme “Vocal for Local.”

The campaign, which began on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, will continue until December 25, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Convenor of the campaign, MK Preshow Shimray, addressing a press conference at the BJP state office, highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the importance of promoting indigenous products since taking office in 2014. He added that the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan is an extension of that vision, aimed at empowering farmers, artisans, entrepreneurs, and other local producers.

Shimray further stated that the campaign is being launched with the spirit of “Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar-Ghar Swadeshi”, with planned activities including the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Sammelan and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Rath Yatra to take the message to citizens across districts and constituencies of Manipur.

He informed that the initiative would also engage students and communities through rallies, song competitions, and cultural activities in educational institutions. Special stalls promoting indigenous products will be set up during major festivals such as Diwali to encourage people to adopt local goods.

“The aim is to spread the message of Vocal for Local and Swadeshi across the state and the country, strengthening not only the economic base but also India’s cultural identity,” Shimray said.