The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Manipur Pradesh, has officially stated that Sana Meitram is not associated with the party in any fields or activities. This clarification comes in response to recent incident that unfolded on June 21, where Sana Meitram, proclaiming himself as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, allegedly assaulted two media persons and caused damage to state government property at the office of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations in Manipur.

Eyewitnesses present at the scene reported that Meitram Sanatomba Meetei, also known as Sana Meitra, went on a rampage, targeting government property and even invoking the name of Chief Minister N Biren during the act of vandalism. The incident occurred at approximately 12:45 pm.

During the assault, the accused reportedly targeted a non-local media person from a national news channel, who was stationed in Imphal to cover the ongoing unrest in Manipur. Additionally, a female reporter from an Imphal-based web portal also fell victim to the assault.

According to the non-local media person, the accused interrupted their conversation in Hindi and demanded that they speak in the local language. The situation quickly escalated, with Meitram accusing the media personnel of publishing biased news. Witnesses claim that he then proceeded to physically assault the non-local journalist while instructing everyone else present to vacate the room.

The accused allegedly used a phone to make it appear as if he was communicating with the Chief Minister, proclaiming that his actions were under the Chief Minister's instruction. He continued his rampage, vandalizing government property, including the Wi-Fi router and wires.

Following the assault and vandalism, Sana Meitram locked the auditorium where the incident took place and left the office premises with the key. Witnesses state that the entire attack was carried out by the accused alone.