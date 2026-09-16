BJP Manipur Pradesh gears up for month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17

The BJP Manipur Pradesh is all set to join the nationwide month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, scheduled to be held from September 17 to October 17.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP Manipur Pradesh office at Thambal Sanglen, K Saratkumar Singh, convenor of the organising committee of the campaign, said the programme would begin in Manipur on September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Saratkumar Singh said the month-long campaign is being organised to commemorate 25 years of Narendra Modi’s public service, beginning with his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 and continuing after he became Prime Minister in 2014.

The campaign will begin with ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ and a blood donation programme. Several other activities will be organised throughout the month, including Aangan Ka Milan, Seva Setu Abhiyan, drawing and speech competitions, Seva Jyoti Yatra, Kahani Badlav Ki and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

According to Saratkumar Singh, the campaign will highlight various public service and welfare initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly those aimed at supporting citizens and improving their quality of life.

As part of the campaign, blood donation drives will be organised at RIMS, American Oncology Institute, Khabeisoi, Thoubal District Hospital, Bishnupur District Hospital and Shija Hospital.

BJP workers will also undertake service activities for elderly and destitute people from September 17 to October 7.

Under ‘Angan Ka Milan’, more than 7,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers will be felicitated between September 25 and October 7. Drawing and speech competitions on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat’ will be held from September 17 to October 7.

Meanwhile, torch rallies will be organised at different locations across Manipur from September 17 to October 17 under the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’, Saratkumar Singh said.