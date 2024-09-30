The BJP Manipur Pradesh has issued an urgent appeal for the safe release of two abducted youths, Oinam Thoithoi and Thokchom Thoithoiba. The young men reportedly took a wrong turn while travelling on September 27, leading to their capture. The political party is calling for their release on humanitarian grounds.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on September 29 convened an emergency meeting with MLAs from all parties to address the crisis. The abduction, allegedly carried out by suspected Kuki militants, has sparked outrage across the state.

A disturbing video surfaced on social media showing the captive youths pleading for help from Chief Minister Singh. The victims urged the government to treat them "as sons" and meet the kidnappers' demands, heightening public concern.

The abduction occurred when three youths went missing on September 27 while travelling to New Keithelmanbi for an SSC GD recruitment test. One of the missing individuals, Ningombam Johnson Singh, was rescued by Army personnel and returned to his family. The BJP Manipur Pradesh expressed gratitude to those involved in securing his release.

Chief Minister Singh emphasised the importance of political unity in tackling the crisis, stating, "We condemn such heinous acts. Our government is working tirelessly to secure the safe release of the victims."