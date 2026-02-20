BJP Manipur slams youth Congress protest at AI Summit, calls it ‘attempt to tarnish India’s image’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Manipur Pradesh, has strongly condemned the protest staged by workers of the Indian Youth Congress during an AI summit, terming it an attempt to embarrass the country before the international community.

BJP Manipur spokesperson M. Asnikumar Singh alleged that the demonstration during the high-profile summit amounted to “indecent theatrics” aimed at tarnishing India’s global image at a time when the country was hosting delegates and technology leaders from around the world.

“This summit is a moment of immense national pride. With participation from over 100 countries and the presence of globally respected technology leaders, India is showcasing its extraordinary innovation, talent and leadership in Artificial Intelligence. The world is engaging with India as a leading economic and intellectual powerhouse, shaping conversations on the future of technology and governance. Protesting during such a major event is shameful,” Singh stated.

He further claimed that such actions reflect the Congress party’s inability to accept India’s rapid progress on the global stage. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Singh alleged that the party appears more focused on provocation than constructive policy engagement.

The BJP spokesperson described the protest as political desperation rather than responsible opposition, reiterating that national interest should take precedence during international events of strategic importance.