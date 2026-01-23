BJP MLA Karam Shyam expresses hope for return of popular Govt in Manipur

BJP MLA Karam Shyam on January 23 expressed confidence that a popular government would return to Manipur at the earliest, amid ongoing speculation over government formation in the state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Judo Training Hall of the ISR Chanu Judo Academy at Langthabal Kunja Makha Leikai in Imphal West district, Shyam said public speculation regarding the formation of a new government remains high. However, based on his observations, he believes that a popular government will surely be formed soon.

Responding to questions on the continuing incidents of violence, including killings of civilians and attacks in peripheral areas despite the imposition of President’s Rule, the BJP legislator said the situation in Manipur has crossed a critical stage. He noted that the conflict has worsened significantly and would take time to stabilise completely.

“Whether it is a popular government or President’s Rule, the present conflict cannot be stopped immediately. It will take time. Unless there is a political solution and sustained dialogue through negotiations, the conflict will continue,” Shyam said.

He further stressed that after the formation of a government, focused efforts should be made towards reconciliation and restoring peaceful coexistence and harmony among communities.

During the event, Shyam also praised international judo player Oinam Rasheswori for her efforts in successfully running the ISR Chanu Judo Academy. He said the academy would play a vital role in promoting judo in the state and guiding youth towards a positive and disciplined path.